The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belleville 47, Juda 36

Mineral Point 13, Albany 10, 2OT

Pecatonica, Ill. 28, Brodhead 25

Rockford Christian Life, Ill. 7, Monroe 3

WIAA 8-Player Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Gilman 53, Prairie Farm 8

Laona-Wabeno 24, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 10

WIAA Division 1 Tournament=

Second Round=

Appleton North 28, Neenah 7

Bay Port 49, Marquette University 14

Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13

WIAA Division 2 Tournament=

Second Round=

Union Grove 21, Waterford 14

Wauwatosa West 14, Germantown 13

WIAA Division 3 Tournament=

Second Round=

Monroe 42, Greendale 6

WIAA Division 4 Tournament=

Second Round=

Columbus 26, Lake Mills 6

Edgewood 40, Kewaskum 0

WIAA Division 5 Tournament=

Second Round=

Aquinas 47, Stanley-Boyd 8

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Brillion 18

WIAA Division 6 Tournament=

Second Round=

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Waterloo 8

St. Marys Springs 31, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

WIAA Division 7 Tournament=

Second Round=

Cashton 34, Bangor 14

Hurley 22, Edgar 16

Regis 50, Glenwood City 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..