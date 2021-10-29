The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Belleville 47, Juda 36
Mineral Point 13, Albany 10, 2OT
Pecatonica, Ill. 28, Brodhead 25
Rockford Christian Life, Ill. 7, Monroe 3
WIAA 8-Player Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Gilman 53, Prairie Farm 8
Laona-Wabeno 24, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 10
WIAA Division 1 Tournament=
Second Round=
Appleton North 28, Neenah 7
Bay Port 49, Marquette University 14
Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13
WIAA Division 2 Tournament=
Second Round=
Union Grove 21, Waterford 14
Wauwatosa West 14, Germantown 13
WIAA Division 3 Tournament=
Second Round=
Monroe 42, Greendale 6
WIAA Division 4 Tournament=
Second Round=
Columbus 26, Lake Mills 6
Edgewood 40, Kewaskum 0
WIAA Division 5 Tournament=
Second Round=
Aquinas 47, Stanley-Boyd 8
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Brillion 18
WIAA Division 6 Tournament=
Second Round=
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Waterloo 8
St. Marys Springs 31, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
WIAA Division 7 Tournament=
Second Round=
Cashton 34, Bangor 14
Hurley 22, Edgar 16
Regis 50, Glenwood City 13
