By The Associated Press

No. 9 Iowa and Wisconsin are seeking to maintain control of their destinies in the Big Ten West Division race when they face off Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Iowa still has hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff if it wins the conference title. Wisconsin seeks to earn its fourth straight victory and win back the Heartland Trophy. Iowa possesses the trophy because it beat Wisconsin 28-7 last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.