By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has given final approval to a package of anti-abortion bills that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is all but certain to veto. No Democrats voted for the bills that passed Wednesday. Republican supporters say the measures will reduce the number of abortions in the state. Evers vetoed several of the bills two years ago, including one creating a criminal penalty for doctors who fail to give medical care in extremely rare circumstance in which a baby is born alive after a failed abortion. Republicans do not have enough votes in the Legislature to override an Evers veto.

