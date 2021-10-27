WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A Marathon County jury has convicted a woman of fatally shooting her husband 15 years ago. Sixty-six-year-old Cindy Schulz-Juedes was found guilty late Tuesday of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer. Kenneth Juedes, a pharmacist, was 58 when he was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006 at the couple’s home in the town of Hull. Prosecutors say Schulz-Juedes was motivated by money, including numerous insurance policies on Juedes that totaled more than $900,000. The defense blamed business associates for the slaying because the couple had filed a lawsuit against them claiming fraud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.