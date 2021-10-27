MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System says it will comply with an executive order issued by President Biden that requires federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden’s order has convinced colleges across the country to institute vaccine requirements, even in some conservative states where governors and legislators oppose mandates. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the order covers not only people directly paid by federal contracts, but also anyone who works to support them. It is not clear whether the UW System has interpreted the broadly-written order to be a campus-wide employee mandate and whether it would apply to all campuses.

