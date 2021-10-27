By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 113-108 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez. The Bucks trailed 94-79 entering the final period but pulled within 110-108 on Antetokounmpo’s layup with 9.4 seconds remaining. Edwards answered with two free throws. Minnesota had lost six straight against the Bucks and hadn’t won at Milwaukee since the 2013-14 season.

