By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s Kyler Murray has developed into one of the NFL’s most exciting quarterbacks in his short career. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has been wowing fans and opponents for a long time. The two quarterbacks meet on an NFL field for the first time when the Cardinals host the Packers on Thursday night. The Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974 and trying to set a franchise record for wins to start a season. Green Bay is on a six-game winning streak after dropping the season opener. Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns and just one interception during that span.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.