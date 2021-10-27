By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid the welfare money he accepted for scheduled speeches where he didn’t show up. Auditor Shad White says Favre paid $600,000 this week. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback still owes $228,000 in interest. White says the attorney general could sue Favre if that’s not paid by mid-November. Favre received $1.1 million and repaid the first $500,000 in May 2020. He said he did not know the money came from welfare funds. Favre is not facing criminal charges. A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and others are charged in one of the state’s largest embezzlement cases.

