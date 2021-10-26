MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy wants to increase its electricity rate by about 20% over the next three years, adding an average $15 to $21 per month cumulatively to residential customers’ bills. Minneapolis-based Xcel filed its request with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which must approve any increase. The rate hike would generate about $677 million over the three years with a big portion directed to building out transmission lines to connect to renewable power sources. Xcel has 1.3 million electrical customers.

