The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly, who ordered an investigation into the 2020 presidential election, says that more subpoenas and time may be needed to complete the work. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also said Tuesday it was possible he would try to force the state’s top elections official to submit to an interview with attorney leading the investigation before a judge holds a hearing on the validity of the subpoena. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued last week in an attempt to block the subpoena. A judge on Monday set a Dec. 23 hearing on the matter.

The investigation has been criticized by some county clerks.

“Gableman sent out an unsecure email from a G-Mail account that ended up in clerks’ spam,” Dane Count Clerk Scott McDonell told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi. “That was the first impression given.”

McDonell explained elections have multiple checks and balances. He called the investigation nothing more than politics.

Once there seems to be a partisan advantage, then there is a problem,” McDonell said. “There wasn’t a problem before (the 2020 Election).”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.