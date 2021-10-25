By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is setting the final ground rules for what evidence will be allowed at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial next week. The Illinois teen shot three people, killing two of them, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha in August 2020. He faces multiple charges, including homicide. He has argued that he fired in self-defense. His trial is set to begin Nov. 1. Judge Bruce Schroeder during a hearing Monday ruled that defense attorneys could introduce video of police thanking Rittenhouse for protecting city businesses and offering him water. The attorneys argue that shows police felt Rittenhouse was acting reasonably. Schroeder also ruled that a defense use-of-force expert can testify, but only about how quickly the shootings occurred.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.