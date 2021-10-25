MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has set a December hearing on whether to block a subpoena demanding records from the state Elections Commission. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman earlier this month sent subpoenas to the commission and five cities demanding election records and ordering officials to appear at interviews. Gableman made the move after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired him to investigate the results of the 2020 elections. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul last week asked Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford to issue a restraining order blocking the elections commission subpoena. Gableman has agreed to cancel his interviews with officials and reduced the amount of documents he’s seeking. Lanford on Monday set a Dec. 23 hearing on the restraining order.

