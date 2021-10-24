MARENGO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a home in northeastern Wisconsin. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls about 2:40 p.m. Saturday with reports of the crash in the town of Marengo. No one on the ground was hurt. The sheriff’s department says the victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, which is about 80 miles from Duluth, Minnesota. Investigators do not believe there was anyone else in the plane. A news release from the sheriff’s department said it will “share further information with the public regarding this incident as it becomes available.” The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

