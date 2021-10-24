By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to three receivers and the Green Bay Packers defeated Washington 24-10 for their sixth consecutive victory. Washington outgained Green Bay 430-304 but had five separate scoreless trips inside the Packers 30-yard line. That includes back-to-back series that ended inside the 5. Before Sunday, Packers opponents had scored touchdowns every single time they reached the red zone. The Packers haven’t lost since falling 38-3 to New Orleans on the season’s opening Sunday. Washington has lost three straight.

