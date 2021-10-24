By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS

Associated Press/Report for America

HART, Mich. (AP) — More than 100 people gathered in a small Michigan town to pray for the safe release of a local family among 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped by a gang in Haiti more than a week ago. The vigil Sunday evening in the western Michigan community of Hart took place after a video was released Thursday showing the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang threatening to kill those abducted if his demands are not met. Those at Sunday’s vigil in a town park sang and prayed with area pastors. A spokesman for Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries has said the families of those kidnapped are from Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist communities.

