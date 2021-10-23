By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-1, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio and Milwaukee square off in non-conference action.

San Antonio finished 33-39 overall with a 14-22 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Spurs gave up 112.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Milwaukee went 30-12 in Eastern Conference action and 20-16 on the road a season ago. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 114.2 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devontae Cacok: out (not with team), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Bobby Portis: out (left hamstring), Semi Ojeleye: out (left calf), Rodney Hood: day to day (right foot), Brook Lopez: out (back), Jrue Holiday: day to day (right heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

