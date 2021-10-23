GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in a victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers also elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster for their game Sunday against Washington. The injured reserve designation means Myers must miss at least the next three games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.