By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 on Saturday night. Doug McDermott scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 20 for San Antonio, which lost its second straight after a season-opening victory at home over Orlando. Every Milwaukee starter scored in double figures, and George Hill added 15 points off the bench.

