MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County medical examiner has determined a 3-year-old boy found dead in Milwaukee was shot in the head. The boy, Major P. Harris, and his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, had been missing since Oct. 9. Muenzenberger’s body was found in a Milwaukee backyard on Oct. 14. She had been shot to death. The suspect in her slaying, Jaheem Clark, killed himself on Sunday as police arrived at his residence. The boy’s body was discovered Thursday in a dumpster. The medical examiner’s office tweeted Friday that an autopsy showed Harris had been shot in the head and his death has been ruled a homicide. The office also tweeted that an autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed Clark shot himself in the head.

