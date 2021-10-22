The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA 8-Player Tournament=

First Round=

Belmont 58, Oakfield 24

Gilman 53, Clayton 15

Laona-Wabeno 20, Three Lakes/Phelps 6

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Florence 14

Luck 42, Northwood/Solon Springs 20

Newman Catholic 56, Greenwood 0

Prairie Farm 46, McDonell Central 40

Shell Lake 48, Siren 28

WIAA Division 2 Tournament=

First Round=

Badger 21, Milton 20

De Pere 36, Beaver Dam 0

DeForest 35, New Richmond 14

Germantown 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16

Hartford Union 14, Kaukauna 13

Homestead 28, Brookfield Central 7

Kettle Moraine 17, Racine Horlick 6

Menomonie 33, Monona Grove 6

Nicolet 48, Milwaukee King 6

Pulaski 23, West De Pere 14

River Falls 29, La Crosse Central 6

Slinger 24, Cedarburg 3

Union Grove 35, Waukesha West 21

Waterford 14, Burlington 7

Waunakee 54, Marshfield 14

Wauwatosa West 48, Brookfield East 28

WIAA Division 3 Tournament=

First Round=

Baraboo 13, Rhinelander 7

Greendale 17, McFarland 7

Jefferson 21, Martin Luther 20

Luxemburg-Casco 40, Ashwaubenon 34

Menasha 41, Shawano 26

Monroe 28, Whitnall 21

Mosinee 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Fort Atkinson 0

Notre Dame 39, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Onalaska 28, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21

Pewaukee 21, Grafton 0

Plymouth 51, Milwaukee Madison 0

Port Washington 26, Wisconsin Lutheran 19

Rice Lake 48, Medford Area 14

Waupaca 35, Portage 8

Whitefish Bay 36, New Berlin West 6

WIAA Division 4 Tournament=

First Round=

Berlin 33, Xavier 13

Catholic Memorial 42, Kiel 6

Columbus 41, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Denmark 18, Two Rivers 6

Edgewood 53, Platteville 6

Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 6

Freedom 42, Winneconne 14

Kewaskum 29, Lodi 20

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 59, Sheboygan Falls 0

Lake Mills 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27, OT

Little Chute 27, Oconto Falls 6

Northwestern 47, Mauston 14

Osceola 36, Altoona 6

West Salem 17, Prescott 14

Wisconsin Dells 28, Adams-Friendship 12

Wrightstown 40, Racine St. Catherine’s 20

WIAA Division 5 Tournament=

First Round=

Amherst 36, Clintonville 8

Aquinas 30, Spooner 6

Belleville 56, Poynette 14

Brillion 33, Chilton 0

Brodhead/Juda 42, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Campbellsport 43, University School of Milwaukee 16

Kewaunee 39, Southern Door 0

Lake Country Lutheran 44, New Holstein 0

Marshall 14, River Valley 12

Mayville 49, Brookfield Academy 13

Racine Lutheran 27, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0

Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23

St. Croix Falls 35, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14

Stanley-Boyd 35, Arcadia 18

Stratford 34, Westby 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Tomahawk 12

WIAA Division 6 Tournament=

First Round=

Abbotsford 26, Crivitz 15

Auburndale 63, Necedah 32

Boyceville 20, Cumberland 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, Mineral Point 32

Colby 49, Oconto 0

Cuba City 42, Whitehall 8

Darlington 41, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

Durand 53, Fall Creek 26

Grantsburg 14, Augusta 12

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Fall River/Rio 0

Lancaster 26, Luther 16

Markesan 48, Bonduel 19

Mondovi 40, Melrose-Mindoro 7

St. Marys Springs 38, Ozaukee 0

Unity 14, Cadott 7

Waterloo 62, Pardeeville 36

WIAA Division 7 Tournament=

First Round=

Alma/Pepin 47, Elmwood/Plum City 14

Bangor 35, Ithaca 14

Black Hawk/Warren IL 30, Randolph 0

Cashton 46, De Soto 0

Catholic Central 17, Lourdes Academy 0

Coleman 44, New Lisbon 6

Edgar 33, Iola-Scandinavia 13

Glenwood City 9, Turtle Lake 0

Highland 40, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

Hilbert 41, Cambria-Friesland 6

Hurley 60, Loyal 0

Pacelli 46, Assumption 14

Potosi/Cassville 15, River Ridge 14

Reedsville 55, Johnson Creek 13

Regis 43, Blair-Taylor 14

Spring Valley 19, Webster 0

WIAA Division I Tournament=

First Round=

Appleton North 28, Hudson 0

Arrowhead 43, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 27

Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Chippewa Falls 22, Stevens Point 21, OT

Fond du Lac 31, Verona Area 13

Franklin 62, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 12

Hamilton 63, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 8

Kimberly 40, D.C. Everest 0

Marquette University 38, Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 7

Middleton 33, Madison Memorial 3

Mukwonago 48, Janesville Craig 7

Muskego 35, Oconomowoc 0

Neenah 29, Wausau West 7

Oak Creek 49, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0

Sun Prairie 63, Madison La Follette 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Oshkosh West 0

