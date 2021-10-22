The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA 8-Player Tournament=
First Round=
Newman Catholic 56, Greenwood 0
WIAA Division 2 Tournament=
First Round=
Badger 21, Milton 20
De Pere 36, Beaver Dam 0
Germantown 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16
Hartford Union 14, Kaukauna 13
Homestead 28, Brookfield Central 7
Kettle Moraine 17, Racine Horlick 6
Menomonie 33, Monona Grove 6
Nicolet 48, Milwaukee King 6
Pulaski 23, West De Pere 14
Union Grove 35, Waukesha West 21
Waterford 14, Burlington 7
Waunakee 54, Marshfield 14
WIAA Division 3 Tournament=
First Round=
Baraboo 13, Rhinelander 7
Greendale 17, McFarland 7
Jefferson 21, Martin Luther 20
Mosinee 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8
New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Fort Atkinson 0
Pewaukee 21, Grafton 0
Plymouth 51, Milwaukee Madison 0
Port Washington 26, Wisconsin Lutheran 19
Rice Lake 48, Medford Area 14
Whitefish Bay 36, New Berlin West 6
WIAA Division 4 Tournament=
First Round=
Catholic Memorial 42, Kiel 6
Denmark 18, Two Rivers 6
Edgewood 53, Platteville 6
Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 6
Freedom 42, Winneconne 14
Kewaskum 29, Lodi 20
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 59, Sheboygan Falls 0
Little Chute 27, Oconto Falls 6
Northwestern 47, Mauston 14
West Salem 17, Prescott 14
Wisconsin Dells 28, Adams-Friendship 12
Wrightstown 40, Racine St. Catherine’s 20
WIAA Division 5 Tournament=
First Round=
Amherst 36, Clintonville 8
Aquinas 30, Spooner 6
Belleville 56, Poynette 14
Campbellsport 43, University School of Milwaukee 16
Kewaunee 39, Southern Door 0
Lake Country Lutheran 44, New Holstein 0
Mayville 49, Brookfield Academy 13
Racine Lutheran 27, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23
Stanley-Boyd 35, Arcadia 18
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Tomahawk 12
WIAA Division 6 Tournament=
First Round=
Abbotsford 26, Crivitz 15
Colby 49, Oconto 0
Cuba City 42, Whitehall 8
Markesan 48, Bonduel 19
Unity 14, Cadott 7
WIAA Division 7 Tournament=
First Round=
Bangor 35, Ithaca 14
Cashton 46, De Soto 0
Coleman 44, New Lisbon 6
Hurley 60, Loyal 0
Pacelli 46, Assumption 14
Potosi/Cassville 15, River Ridge 14
WIAA Division I Tournament=
First Round=
Appleton North 28, Hudson 0
Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Fond du Lac 31, Verona Area 13
Kimberly 40, D.C. Everest 0
Mukwonago 48, Janesville Craig 7
Muskego 35, Oconomowoc 0
Neenah 29, Wausau West 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Oshkosh West 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..