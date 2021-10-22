The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA 8-Player Tournament=

First Round=

Newman Catholic 56, Greenwood 0

WIAA Division 2 Tournament=

First Round=

Badger 21, Milton 20

De Pere 36, Beaver Dam 0

Germantown 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16

Hartford Union 14, Kaukauna 13

Homestead 28, Brookfield Central 7

Kettle Moraine 17, Racine Horlick 6

Menomonie 33, Monona Grove 6

Nicolet 48, Milwaukee King 6

Pulaski 23, West De Pere 14

Union Grove 35, Waukesha West 21

Waterford 14, Burlington 7

Waunakee 54, Marshfield 14

WIAA Division 3 Tournament=

First Round=

Baraboo 13, Rhinelander 7

Greendale 17, McFarland 7

Jefferson 21, Martin Luther 20

Mosinee 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Fort Atkinson 0

Pewaukee 21, Grafton 0

Plymouth 51, Milwaukee Madison 0

Port Washington 26, Wisconsin Lutheran 19

Rice Lake 48, Medford Area 14

Whitefish Bay 36, New Berlin West 6

WIAA Division 4 Tournament=

First Round=

Catholic Memorial 42, Kiel 6

Denmark 18, Two Rivers 6

Edgewood 53, Platteville 6

Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 6

Freedom 42, Winneconne 14

Kewaskum 29, Lodi 20

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 59, Sheboygan Falls 0

Little Chute 27, Oconto Falls 6

Northwestern 47, Mauston 14

West Salem 17, Prescott 14

Wisconsin Dells 28, Adams-Friendship 12

Wrightstown 40, Racine St. Catherine’s 20

WIAA Division 5 Tournament=

First Round=

Amherst 36, Clintonville 8

Aquinas 30, Spooner 6

Belleville 56, Poynette 14

Campbellsport 43, University School of Milwaukee 16

Kewaunee 39, Southern Door 0

Lake Country Lutheran 44, New Holstein 0

Mayville 49, Brookfield Academy 13

Racine Lutheran 27, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0

Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23

Stanley-Boyd 35, Arcadia 18

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Tomahawk 12

WIAA Division 6 Tournament=

First Round=

Abbotsford 26, Crivitz 15

Colby 49, Oconto 0

Cuba City 42, Whitehall 8

Markesan 48, Bonduel 19

Unity 14, Cadott 7

WIAA Division 7 Tournament=

First Round=

Bangor 35, Ithaca 14

Cashton 46, De Soto 0

Coleman 44, New Lisbon 6

Hurley 60, Loyal 0

Pacelli 46, Assumption 14

Potosi/Cassville 15, River Ridge 14

WIAA Division I Tournament=

First Round=

Appleton North 28, Hudson 0

Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Fond du Lac 31, Verona Area 13

Kimberly 40, D.C. Everest 0

Mukwonago 48, Janesville Craig 7

Muskego 35, Oconomowoc 0

Neenah 29, Wausau West 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Oshkosh West 0

