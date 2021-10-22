The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA 8-Player Tournament=

First Round=

Newman Catholic 56, Greenwood 0

WIAA Division 2 Tournament=

First Round=

Badger 21, Milton 20

Menomonie 33, Monona Grove 6

WIAA Division 3 Tournament=

First Round=

Baraboo 13, Rhinelander 7

Mosinee 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Fort Atkinson 0

Rice Lake 48, Medford Area 14

WIAA Division 4 Tournament=

First Round=

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 59, Sheboygan Falls 0

Northwestern 47, Mauston 14

WIAA Division 5 Tournament=

First Round=

Aquinas 30, Spooner 6

Kewaunee 39, Southern Door 0

WIAA Division 6 Tournament=

First Round=

Abbotsford 26, Crivitz 15

WIAA Division 7 Tournament=

First Round=

Cashton 46, De Soto 0

Hurley 60, Loyal 0

Pacelli 46, Assumption 14

WIAA Division I Tournament=

First Round=

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Oshkosh West 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..