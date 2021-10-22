The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA 8-Player Tournament=
First Round=
Newman Catholic 56, Greenwood 0
WIAA Division 2 Tournament=
First Round=
Badger 21, Milton 20
Menomonie 33, Monona Grove 6
WIAA Division 3 Tournament=
First Round=
Baraboo 13, Rhinelander 7
Mosinee 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8
New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Fort Atkinson 0
Rice Lake 48, Medford Area 14
WIAA Division 4 Tournament=
First Round=
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 59, Sheboygan Falls 0
Northwestern 47, Mauston 14
WIAA Division 5 Tournament=
First Round=
Aquinas 30, Spooner 6
Kewaunee 39, Southern Door 0
WIAA Division 6 Tournament=
First Round=
Abbotsford 26, Crivitz 15
WIAA Division 7 Tournament=
First Round=
Cashton 46, De Soto 0
Hurley 60, Loyal 0
Pacelli 46, Assumption 14
WIAA Division I Tournament=
First Round=
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Oshkosh West 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..