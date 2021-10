MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In an Oct. 21 story about a Wisconsin judge hearing arguments over whether to block a fall wolf hunt, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year that then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a law authorizing an annual wolf hunting season and the year that the first subsequent hunt happened. Both happened in 2012, not 2011.

