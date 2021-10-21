By The Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers seek their sixth consecutive victory as they host Washington on Sunday. This marks the Packers’ lone home contest in a five-game stretch. They will follow up this game by visiting Arizona and Kansas City. Washington is attempting to snap a two-game skid. Washington hasn’t won at Green Bay since 1988 and has lost in each of its last five trips to Lambeau Field.

