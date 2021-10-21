By The Associated Press

No. 25 Purdue faces a high-stakes game Saturday against Wisconsin. A win would keep the Boilermakers in the mix for the Big Ten’s West Division title. David Bell has another opportunity to stake his claim to the title of best receiver in the nation. And perhaps Purdue can snap a 14-game losing streak to the Badgers. But if Wisconsin wins, it could keep them in the division mix and get their season back on track.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.