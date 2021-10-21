MADISON, Wis. — Former Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow is running for attorney general, setting up a primary with Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney. Jarchow told the Cap Times in a story published Thursday that he was running and that he hoped that other Republicans join him. The move comes two weeks after Ryan Owens, a University of Wisconsin law professor, dropped out of the race amid criticism from some conservatives for deleting podcast interviews he had done with critics of Donald Trump. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul next year.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Capital Times.