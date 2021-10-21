DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — About 440 employees at Advocate Aurora Health have either left the health care company or have been fired for not complying with a vaccine mandate. The hospital group said Thursday that the affected workers who represent less than 1% of Advocate Aurora’s workforce “were not in compliance and have parted ways with the organization.” About half of the 440 employees were not full-time employees and were scheduled on an “as-needed basis.” Advocate Aurora Health represents 26 hospitals and 500 care sites in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.