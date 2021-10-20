KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others critically wounded in a shooting at a home in a southeastern Wisconsin city, and police believe the shooter is among the dead. Kenosha police say the shooting late Tuesday appears to have been domestic. Officers dispatched to the scene found three people dead inside the home in Kenosha, 50 miles south of Milwaukee. Police said Wednesday that 35-year-old Luz Pizarro-Perez and a 14-year-old boy were critically injured but survived. The dead include 18-year-old Marian Pizzaro and 17-year-old Sebastian Perez-Alvarez. Police say the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Jostin Gutierrez-Pagan, was also found shot dead.

