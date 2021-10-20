By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal is coming off a career-best performance against Army and leads the Badgers with 42 total tackles despite missing Wisconsin’s first two games due to a positive COVID-19 test. LSU’s Damone Clark is the only player from a Power Five conference averaging more tackles per game. He displays the same personality on the field that often he often showcased while growing up with eight sisters and seven brothers. Chenal has seven half-siblings and eight full siblings ranging in age from 12 to 39.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.