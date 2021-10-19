MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last January. Kevin Loftus entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old Eau Claire man appeared by video in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday after earlier reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. The misdemeanor carries up to six months in prison, but the agreement does not recommend a sentence. Loftus is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31. At least four other Wisconsin men also face charges for entering the Capitol that day.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.