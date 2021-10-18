MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that she took more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city. Lewis is also one of 12 Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that her attorney entered her pleas on Monday. She faces four felonies and a misdemeanor. Lewis is charged with misconduct in public office, embezzlement of more than $10,000, theft by fraud of less than $2,500, intentionally filing a false campaign finance report and intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.