MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Major Harris has been missing since early Thursday, when authorities say a person found his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, of Onalaska, dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home. Police say Major may have been with 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, of Milwaukee. Clark was considered a person of interest in Muenzenberger’s death. Police on Sunday evening went to the home where Clark was believed to be. He was pronounced dead after police say he apparently shot himself.

