MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man suspected in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Major Harris has been missing since early Thursday, when authorities say a person found his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, of Onalaska, dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home. Police say Major may have been with 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, of Milwaukee. Clark apparently fatally shot himself on Sunday. On Monday, the vehicle he had been driving was found in Milwaukee and police were canvassing the area to look for Major.

