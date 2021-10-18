By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm spent his bye week putting together a creative game plan for No. 2 Iowa. He wanted three quarterbacks ready to play. He needed receiver David Bell to be dominant. He expected his defense to hold up. And now the Boilermakers are back in the Top 25 for the first time in 14 years The bigger question is how long they can stay ranked. Purdue faces Wisconsin this weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.