The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Catholic Central 63, Dominican 15

Laona-Wabeno 52, Suring 2

Pulaski 49, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Racine Lutheran 49, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 6

Regis def. Neillsville/Granton, forfeit

Three Lakes/Phelps 64, Wausaukee 16

Whitnall 42, Wisconsin Lutheran 35

Wisconsin Heights 41, Sturgeon Bay 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..