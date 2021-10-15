The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 8

Aquinas 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8

Arcadia 38, Viroqua 0

Badger 42, Delavan-Darien 6

Bangor 17, Cashton 13

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg def. Southwestern, forfeit

Bonduel 34, Peshtigo 0

Boyceville 29, Clear Lake 0

Brillion 21, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 18

Cadott 28, Spring Valley 6

Catholic Memorial 64, Pius XI Catholic 14

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11, Barron 8

Freedom 26, Wrightstown 14

Iola-Scandinavia 41, Pittsville 22

Kiel 56, Roncalli 8

Lake Holcombe 39, Cornell 0

Lodi 38, Watertown Luther Prep 0

Lourdes Academy 43, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0

Menomonie 42, Superior 14

Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7

Neenah 40, Appleton East 0

Oak Creek 57, Kenosha Tremper 19

Onalaska 51, Tomah 13

Pewaukee 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Riverdale 29, Boscobel 6

St. Croix Falls 49, Cameron 8

Union Grove 35, Elkhorn Area 7

Waunakee 50, Beaver Dam 12

Wausau East 24, Chequamegon 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..