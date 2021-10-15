The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams-Friendship 42, Platteville 19

Algoma 58, Gillett 14

Alma/Pepin 39, Melrose-Mindoro 20

Altoona 39, Black River Falls 27

Amherst 28, Stratford 14

Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 8

Aquinas 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8

Arcadia 38, Viroqua 0

Arrowhead 21, Oconomowoc 14

Assumption 49, Loyal 14

Athens 58, Thorp 14

Augusta 28, Eleva-Strum 0

Badger 42, Delavan-Darien 6

Bangor 17, Cashton 13

Baraboo 34, Portage 19

Bay Port 39, Ashwaubenon 34

Belleville 35, Mineral Point 7

Belmont 30, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg def. Southwestern, forfeit

Blair-Taylor 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 8

Bonduel 34, Peshtigo 0

Boyceville 29, Clear Lake 0

Brillion 21, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 18

Brodhead/Juda 22, Prairie du Chien 19

Brookfield Academy 35, Kenosha Christian Life 21

Brookfield Central 42, Menomonee Falls 28

Burlington 9, Waterford 7

Cadott 28, Spring Valley 6

Campbellsport 18, Mayville 13

Catholic Memorial 64, Pius XI Catholic 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Random Lake 0

Cedarburg 21, West Bend East 14

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11, Barron 8

Chilton 41, Valders 22

Chippewa Falls 20, Hudson 14

Clinton 48, Cambridge 6

Clintonville 18, Oconto 14

Colby 54, Auburndale 7

Coleman 58, Menominee Indian 0

Columbus 49, Lakeside Lutheran 21

Crivitz 39, Crandon 24

Cuba City 64, Parkview/Albany 14

Darlington 48, Lancaster 26

De Pere 35, Green Bay Preble 7

De Soto 12, Royall 6

DeForest 48, Janesville Parker 35

Dodgeland 29, Palmyra-Eagle 21

Durand 36, Mondovi 28

Eau Claire Memorial 28, Eau Claire North 14

Edgar 42, Benton/Shullsburg 0

Edgewood 31, Monroe 28

Ellsworth 57, Amery 0

Evansville 42, Whitewater 0

Fall Creek def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit

Fall River/Rio 32, Cambria-Friesland 0

Florence 28, Elcho/White Lake 20

Fond du Lac 14, Oshkosh West 13

Fort Atkinson 7, Monona Grove 6

Franklin 76, Racine Case 0

Freedom 26, Wrightstown 14

Germantown def. West Allis Central, forfeit

Gibraltar 43, Sevastopol 36

Gilman 58, McDonell Central 24

Glenwood City 55, Colfax 0

Grafton 62, Cudahy 0

Greendale 31, Greenfield 7

Greenwood 66, Tigerton/Marion 22

Hamilton 35, Brookfield East 28

Hartford Union 48, West Bend West 20

Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 38, Lakeland 20

Highland 44, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 8

Hilbert 42, Oostburg 8

Homestead 35, Nicolet 20

Hurley 54, Abbotsford 14

Hurley def. Flambeau, forfeit

Iola-Scandinavia 41, Pittsville 22

Iowa-Grant def. Pecatonica/Argyle, forfeit

Ithaca 46, Hillsboro 18

Jefferson 42, East Troy 0

Johnson Creek 28, Deerfield 22

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 31, Racine Horlick 20

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56, Living Word Lutheran 18

Kettle Moraine 63, Waukesha South 21

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Waupun 0

Kewaunee 33, Southern Door 0

Kiel 56, Roncalli 8

Kimberly 56, Kaukauna 17

La Crosse Central 42, La Crosse Logan 20

Lac Courte Oreilles 38, Lakeland 20

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Lake Holcombe 39, Cornell 0

Little Chute 15, Menominee Indian 6

Little Chute 15, Menominee, Mich. 6

Lodi 38, Watertown Luther Prep 0

Lourdes Academy 43, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0

Luck 45, Clayton 14

Luther 35, Brookwood 6

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Denmark 21

Madison La Follette 22, Madison West 21

Madison Memorial 17, Beloit Memorial 14

Marathon 32, Rosholt 8

Marathon def. Athens, forfeit

Marquette University 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 35

Marshall 33, Markesan 22

Martin Luther 33, Saint Thomas More 7

McFarland 28, Edgerton 7

Medford Area 30, Merrill 12

Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0

Menomonie 42, Superior 14

Middleton 47, Madison East 6

Milton 42, Janesville Craig 15

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 21, Milwaukee King 19

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 27

Mosinee def. Antigo, forfeit

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20, Reedsburg Area 13

Mukwonago 35, Waukesha West 33

Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7

Neenah 40, Appleton East 0

New Auburn 59, Lincoln 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 40, Wauwatosa East 24

New Glarus/Monticello 40, Dodgeville 0

New Lisbon 42, Necedah 38

New London 44, Marinette 20

Newman Catholic 55, Tri-County 0

Northern Elite def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Northwestern 56, Cumberland 30

Northwood/Solon Springs 48, Winter/Birchwood 0

Notre Dame 30, Sheboygan South 0

Oak Creek 57, Kenosha Tremper 19

Oconto Falls 38, Tomahawk 23

Onalaska 51, Tomah 13

Oregon 10, Watertown 0

Osceola 28, Prescott 21

Owen-Withee 47, Almond-Bancroft 14

Ozaukee 31, Howards Grove 22

Pacelli 62, Wild Rose 0

Pewaukee 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Plymouth 28, Berlin 14

Port Washington 34, Kewaskum 13

Potosi/Cassville 40, Fennimore 8

Poynette 28, Wautoma 18

Racine Park 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Racine St. Catherine’s 36, Saint Francis 23

Randolph 41, Mishicot 0

Reedsville 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 19

Rhinelander 36, Ashland 18

Rib Lake/Prentice 35, Ladysmith 7

Rice Lake 44, New Richmond 28

Richland Center 10, River Valley 7

River Falls 43, Sparta 14

River Ridge 25, Black Hawk/Warren IL 0

Riverdale 29, Boscobel 6

Rockford Guilford, Ill. 24, Mount Horeb 17

Rosholt def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit

Saint Croix Central 28, Westby 8

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 66, Oakfield 8

Shawano 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Sheboygan Falls 21, Ripon 7

Sheboygan North 64, Green Bay West 6

Shell Lake 28, Prairie Farm 14

Siren 54, Frederic 32

Somerset 30, Baldwin-Woodville 19

South Milwaukee 34, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 19, Shiocton 6

Spooner 43, Bloomer 14

St. Croix Falls 49, Cameron 8

St. Marys Springs 24, Laconia 14

Stanley-Boyd 27, Elk Mound 21

Stevens Point 29, Marshfield 6

Stoughton 35, Sauk Prairie 0

Turner 49, Big Foot 19

Turtle Lake 46, Elmwood/Plum City 14

Two Rivers 20, New Holstein 14

Union Grove 35, Elkhorn Area 7

Unity 26, Grantsburg 20

University School of Milwaukee 26, Brown Deer 6

Waterloo 44, Pardeeville 29

Waunakee 50, Beaver Dam 12

Waupaca 26, Seymour 6

Wausau East 24, Chequamegon 14

Wausau West 30, Hortonville 22

Wauwatosa West 54, New Berlin West 0

Webster def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit

West De Pere 55, Green Bay Southwest 14

West Salem 28, Holmen 21

Westfield Area 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 8

Weyauwega-Fremont 21, Manawa 14

Whitefish Bay 21, Slinger 14

Williams Bay 29, North Crawford 12

Wilmot Union 35, Westosha Central 14

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21, Lomira 14

Wisconsin Dells 40, Mauston 32

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 31, Appleton West 17

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 79, Nekoosa 8

Xavier 13, Winneconne 0

