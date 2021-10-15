The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst 28, Stratford 14

Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 8

Aquinas 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8

Arcadia 38, Viroqua 0

Assumption 49, Loyal 14

Badger 42, Delavan-Darien 6

Bangor 17, Cashton 13

Belleville 35, Mineral Point 7

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg def. Southwestern, forfeit

Bonduel 34, Peshtigo 0

Boyceville 29, Clear Lake 0

Brillion 21, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 18

Burlington 9, Waterford 7

Cadott 28, Spring Valley 6

Catholic Memorial 64, Pius XI Catholic 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Random Lake 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11, Barron 8

Chilton 41, Valders 22

Coleman 58, Menominee Indian 0

Columbus 49, Lakeside Lutheran 21

Crivitz 39, Crandon 24

De Pere 35, Green Bay Preble 7

De Soto 12, Royall 6

Franklin 76, Racine Case 0

Freedom 26, Wrightstown 14

Glenwood City 55, Colfax 0

Grafton 62, Cudahy 0

Hamilton 35, Brookfield East 28

Hartford Union 48, West Bend West 20

Hilbert 42, Oostburg 8

Iola-Scandinavia 41, Pittsville 22

Jefferson 42, East Troy 0

Kettle Moraine 63, Waukesha South 21

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Waupun 0

Kewaunee 33, Southern Door 0

Kiel 56, Roncalli 8

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Lake Holcombe 39, Cornell 0

Little Chute 15, Menominee Indian 6

Lodi 38, Watertown Luther Prep 0

Lourdes Academy 43, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0

Luther 35, Brookwood 6

Marshall 33, Markesan 22

Medford Area 30, Merrill 12

Menomonie 42, Superior 14

Milton 42, Janesville Craig 15

Mukwonago 35, Waukesha West 33

Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7

Neenah 40, Appleton East 0

New Auburn 59, Lincoln 7

Newman Catholic 55, Tri-County 0

Oak Creek 57, Kenosha Tremper 19

Onalaska 51, Tomah 13

Oregon 10, Watertown 0

Osceola 28, Prescott 21

Pacelli 62, Wild Rose 0

Pewaukee 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Rhinelander 36, Ashland 18

Rice Lake 44, New Richmond 28

Richland Center 10, River Valley 7

River Falls 43, Sparta 14

Riverdale 29, Boscobel 6

Saint Croix Central 28, Westby 8

Shawano 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Shell Lake 28, Prairie Farm 14

Spooner 43, Bloomer 14

St. Croix Falls 49, Cameron 8

Stevens Point 29, Marshfield 6

Stoughton 35, Sauk Prairie 0

Two Rivers 20, New Holstein 14

Union Grove 35, Elkhorn Area 7

Waunakee 50, Beaver Dam 12

Wausau East 24, Chequamegon 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 79, Nekoosa 8

Xavier 13, Winneconne 0

