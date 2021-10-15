The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst 28, Stratford 14
Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 8
Aquinas 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
Arcadia 38, Viroqua 0
Assumption 49, Loyal 14
Badger 42, Delavan-Darien 6
Bangor 17, Cashton 13
Belleville 35, Mineral Point 7
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg def. Southwestern, forfeit
Bonduel 34, Peshtigo 0
Boyceville 29, Clear Lake 0
Brillion 21, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 18
Burlington 9, Waterford 7
Cadott 28, Spring Valley 6
Catholic Memorial 64, Pius XI Catholic 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Random Lake 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11, Barron 8
Chilton 41, Valders 22
Coleman 58, Menominee Indian 0
Columbus 49, Lakeside Lutheran 21
Crivitz 39, Crandon 24
De Pere 35, Green Bay Preble 7
De Soto 12, Royall 6
Franklin 76, Racine Case 0
Freedom 26, Wrightstown 14
Glenwood City 55, Colfax 0
Grafton 62, Cudahy 0
Hamilton 35, Brookfield East 28
Hartford Union 48, West Bend West 20
Hilbert 42, Oostburg 8
Iola-Scandinavia 41, Pittsville 22
Jefferson 42, East Troy 0
Kettle Moraine 63, Waukesha South 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Waupun 0
Kewaunee 33, Southern Door 0
Kiel 56, Roncalli 8
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Lake Holcombe 39, Cornell 0
Little Chute 15, Menominee Indian 6
Lodi 38, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Lourdes Academy 43, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0
Luther 35, Brookwood 6
Marshall 33, Markesan 22
Medford Area 30, Merrill 12
Menomonie 42, Superior 14
Milton 42, Janesville Craig 15
Mukwonago 35, Waukesha West 33
Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7
Neenah 40, Appleton East 0
New Auburn 59, Lincoln 7
Newman Catholic 55, Tri-County 0
Oak Creek 57, Kenosha Tremper 19
Onalaska 51, Tomah 13
Oregon 10, Watertown 0
Osceola 28, Prescott 21
Pacelli 62, Wild Rose 0
Pewaukee 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Rhinelander 36, Ashland 18
Rice Lake 44, New Richmond 28
Richland Center 10, River Valley 7
River Falls 43, Sparta 14
Riverdale 29, Boscobel 6
Saint Croix Central 28, Westby 8
Shawano 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Shell Lake 28, Prairie Farm 14
Spooner 43, Bloomer 14
St. Croix Falls 49, Cameron 8
Stevens Point 29, Marshfield 6
Stoughton 35, Sauk Prairie 0
Two Rivers 20, New Holstein 14
Union Grove 35, Elkhorn Area 7
Waunakee 50, Beaver Dam 12
Wausau East 24, Chequamegon 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 79, Nekoosa 8
Xavier 13, Winneconne 0
