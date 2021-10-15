MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a multi-year contract extension after helping Milwaukee win its first NBA title in a half-century. The move comes less than two months after the Bucks signed coach Mike Budenholzer to an extension. Milwaukee won the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns in six games to win its first league championship since 1971. Horst has worked as Milwaukee’s general manager since 2017. His notable moves have included the hiring of Budenholzer in 2018 and the acquisition of guard Jrue Holiday last year.

