By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin legislator has returned to work after a bout with COVID-19. Republican Sen. Andre Jacque was hospitalized Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing without a mask. He was placed on a ventilator Aug. 23 but was discharged on Sept. 21. He said last week that he’s still using a walker but he feels better every day. He chaired a meeting of the Senate’s human services committee on Thursday, appearing via phone. Earlier in the day he attended a Senate judiciary committee hearing by phone as well. It’s unclear if Jacque has been vaccinated. He’s one of the Legislature’s most conservative members and has fought vaccine and mask mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.