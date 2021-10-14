By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

International big men have risen to prominence in the NBA. Proof came in last season’s MVP voting, when three of the top four finishers were big men from other countries. Denver’s Nikola Jokic of Serbia was the MVP winner. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid from Cameroon was the runner-up. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo from Greece finished fourth in the voting and was the NBA Finals MVP. Meanwhile, Utah’s Rudy Gobert from France won his third defensive player of the year award. Atlanta’s Clint Capela from Switzerland was the NBA’s top rebounder. Hawks coach Nate McMillan says they understand the fundamentals of shooting, passing and dribbling.

