By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have a chance to grab a share of the NFC North lead when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It’s an opportunity that would have been tough to envision a few weeks ago. The Bears hit a low point with a 26-6 loss at Cleveland. They managed just 47 yards for one of the lowest totals in NFL history. They bounced back by beating the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders. But wins over the Packers have been few and far between. Green Bay has won 19 of the past 22 meetings counting the playoffs. And the Packers are 21-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started.

