By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen doesn’t look like a typical 17-year-old. He doesn’t play like one, either. Allen graduated from high school early to begin his college football career this fall. He’s still getting accustomed to playing offense on a full-time basis after most colleges recruited him as a safety or linebacker. Allen had a breakthrough performance last week by rushing for 131 yards on 18 carries in a 24-0 victory at Illinois. He will try to build on that momentum Saturday when Wisconsin hosts Army.

