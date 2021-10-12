By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row. They finished off the Brewers 5-4 to win the best-of-five Division Series three games to one. Atlanta advances to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line. The Braves haven’t been to the World Series since 1999, and haven’t won it all since 1995.

