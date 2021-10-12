MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another Wisconsin parent has filed a federal lawsuit over the lack of COVID-19 protocols at her son’s school. WEAU-TV reports that Gina Kildahl filed the suit Monday in Madison. She wants an injunction forcing the Fall Creek School District to comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The lawsuit alleges the district ended its mitigation policies for the 2021-22 school year and two of her son’s classmates tested positive for the disease in September, infecting her son. The filing mirrors a lawsuit a woman filed in federal court on Oct. 5 seeking an order forcing the Waukesha School District to comply with COVID guidelines after classmates infected her son.

