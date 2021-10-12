WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed in a wooded area near a suburban Milwaukee neighborhood. The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted about 12:30 p.m. that a GlaStar aircraft crashed near Waukesha. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office later reported that the plane went down in the Village of Waukesha, which lies just to the south of the city of Waukesha. Both people aboard were killed, the sheriff’s office said. No one on the ground was hurt. Federal Aviation Administration officials told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the plane took off from Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee and was headed to Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas, when it went down at 9:35 a.m.

