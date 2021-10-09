The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams-Friendship 54, Westfield Area 20

Algoma 40, Sevastopol 18

Alma/Pepin 37, Blair-Taylor 8

Almond-Bancroft def. Assumption, forfeit

Amherst 46, Manawa 6

Appleton North 47, Fond du Lac 7

Aquinas 32, Prescott 15

Arcadia 38, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0

Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay West 6

Auburndale 23, Marathon 8

Augusta 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 28

Baldwin-Woodville 33, Amery 24

Bangor 37, Brookwood 7

Baraboo 28, Sauk Prairie 19

Barron 28, Cameron 0

Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 6

Belmont 68, Sturgeon Bay 20

Beloit Memorial 24, Madison La Follette 21

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 2, Black Hawk/Warren IL 0

Black River Falls 41, Viroqua 22

Bonduel 1, Mishicot 0

Boyceville 24, Glenwood City 10

Brillion 34, Chilton 7

Brodhead/Juda 52, Wautoma 12

Burlington 13, Wilmot Union 6

Cadott 15, Clear Lake 14

Campbellsport 72, North Fond du Lac 12

Cashton 47, Royall 8

Catholic Central 36, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14

Catholic Memorial 68, Wauwatosa East 10

Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Reedsville 18

Cedarburg 14, Homestead 9

Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer 38, Washburn 0

Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6

Clayton 41, Siren 12

Colby 62, Ladysmith 6

Colby def. Owen-Withee, forfeit

Coleman 54, Crandon 6

Columbus 55, Turner 6

Crivitz 49, Menominee Indian 14

Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20

Cumberland 46, Bloomer 28

D.C. Everest 30, Hortonville 15

Darlington 32, Belleville 20

De Pere 17, Pulaski 14

DeForest 42, Watertown 6

Denmark 33, Xavier 6

Durand 38, Fall Creek 20

East Troy 25, Whitewater 7

Edgar 30, Abbotsford 16

Edgewood 41, Evansville 0

Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 7

Elmwood/Plum City 36, Colfax 0

Florence 44, Wausaukee 16

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, New London 14

Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 7

Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 3

Gilman 49, Lincoln 0

Grafton 28, Greenfield 27

Grantsburg 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Greendale 21, South Milwaukee 7

Greenwood def. Port Edwards, forfeit

Hamilton def. West Allis Central, forfeit

Hilbert 49, Howards Grove 34

Hurley 42, Unity 6

Iola-Scandinavia 52, Rosholt 0

Iowa-Grant 56, Parkview/Albany 28

Ithaca 35, De Soto 0

Janesville Parker 17, Beaver Dam 14

Jefferson 21, Edgerton 0

Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22

Kaukauna 38, Appleton East 8

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 52, Racine Park 18

Kenosha Christian Life 56, Dominican 15

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 16, Port Washington 11

Kewaskum 54, Waupun 0

Kewaunee 39, Escanaba, Mich. 21

Kimberly 36, Neenah 23

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 44, New Holstein 7

La Crosse Central 39, Sparta 7

La Crosse Logan 25, Holmen 22

Lake Country Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 8

Lake Holcombe def. Ladysmith, forfeit

Lake Mills 27, Lodi 20

Lakeland 60, Ashland 40

Lakeside Lutheran 41, Horicon/Hustisford 6

Laona-Wabeno 64, Elcho/White Lake 22

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Gibraltar 34

Little Chute 17, Marinette 16

Lomira 14, Laconia 8

Luck 63, Shell Lake 57

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Freedom 10

Madison Memorial 40, Madison West 14

Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Random Lake 20

Markesan 53, Cambridge 20

Marquette University 35, Brookfield East 34

Marshall 59, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Martin Luther 28, Racine St. Catherine’s 0

Mayville 56, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14

Mellen 38, Winter/Birchwood 0

Melrose-Mindoro 19, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Menasha 59, Sheboygan South 28

Menomonee Falls 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 14

Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Milton 38, Oregon 20

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 20, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 16

Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 0

Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6

Mondovi 35, Elk Mound 0

Monona Grove 20, Portage 16

Monroe 42, McFarland 7

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake def. Wisconsin Dells, forfeit

Mosinee 41, Medford Area 14

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 18, Fort Atkinson 12

Mukwonago 42, Arrowhead 21

Muskego 24, Kettle Moraine 0

Necedah 34, Luther 20

Neillsville/Granton 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12

New Auburn 50, Bruce 14

New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

New Berlin West 42, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Lisbon 44, Riverdale 18

New Richmond 10, Hudson 7

Nicolet 43, West Bend East 7

North Crawford 36, Kickapoo/LaFarge 14

Northwestern 46, St. Croix Falls 20

Oak Creek 51, Racine Case 0

Oconomowoc 27, Waukesha North 14

Osceola 35, Somerset 8

Oshkosh West 30, Oshkosh North 8

Ozaukee 27, Oostburg 23

Pacelli 51, Loyal 0

Pardeeville 54, Dodgeland 6

Peshtigo def. Clintonville, forfeit

Pewaukee 21, Wauwatosa West 16

Pittsville 28, Wild Rose 14

Platteville 34, Richland Center 14

Plymouth 48, Ripon 13

Potosi/Cassville 30, River Ridge 26

Poynette 40, Mauston 8

Prairie Farm 46, Frederic 14

Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12

Racine Horlick 51, Kenosha Indian Trail 49

Regis 27, Stanley-Boyd 19

Rhinelander 42, Merrill 0

Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0

River Falls 36, Onalaska 27

River Valley 41, New Glarus/Monticello 6

Saint Francis 38, Brown Deer 21

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 82, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7

Shawano 24, Seymour 7

Sheboygan Falls 28, Berlin 27

Sheboygan North 63, Green Bay East 0

Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 6

Slinger 35, West Bend West 0

Southern Door 18, Oconto 12

Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Stratford, forfeit

Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14

Stoughton 21, Reedsburg Area 0

Sun Prairie 26, Middleton 21

Thorp 2, Almond-Bancroft 0

Tomahawk def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Two Rivers 52, Roncalli 0

Union Grove 27, Badger 22

University School of Milwaukee 53, Shoreland Lutheran 21

Valders 29, Kiel 14

Verona Area def. Madison East, forfeit

Waterford 35, Delavan-Darien 0

Waterloo 33, Clinton 18

Watertown Luther Prep 27, Big Foot 14

Waukesha West 34, Waukesha South 0

Waunakee 56, Janesville Craig 6

Wausau West 42, Appleton West 6

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 33, Boscobel 0

West De Pere 41, Green Bay Preble 0

West Salem 53, Tomah 6

Westby 36, Altoona 20

Westosha Central 25, Elkhorn Area 24

Whitehall 54, Eleva-Strum 14

Whitnall 40, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Winneconne 35, Waupaca 14

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 8

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 26, Marshfield 7

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Wrightstown 35, Kingsford, Mich. 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. Thorp, ccd.

Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.

