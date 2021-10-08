MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A woman convicted in the death of a 3-year-old child in Manitowoc in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. A jury in July found 41-year-old Jamie Schrank guilty of physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death. Authorities say the child died from complications of blunt force injuries to the abdomen. Schrank will be eligible for supervised released after serving 25 years. Schrank and her boyfriend, Eduardo Gamez had been babysitting the child for several months. Gamez was convicted last year and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

