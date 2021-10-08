The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cashton 47, Royall 8

Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 30, Antigo 28

Lourdes Academy 55, Deerfield 8

Milwaukee Madison 22, Milwaukee Pulaski 14

Whitefish Bay 21, Hartford Union 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Madison vs. Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, ccd.

Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South, ccd.

Milwaukee South vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.

