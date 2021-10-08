By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A government watchdog group has sued Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for not releasing records related to the ongoing investigation he ordered into the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit filed Friday by American Oversight comes after a tumultuous week that saw Vos sign subpoenas sought by the attorney leading the probe to compel testimony from election clerks and mayors in Wisconsin’s five largest cities. But in a dramatic about-face on Thursday, another person working on the probe with Gableman told city attorneys that no one would have to testify for now.

